Wizards Re-Sign Tristan Vukcevic
The Washington Wizards are keeping one of their prospects for another season, agreeing to terms with 2023 second-round pick Tristan Vukcevic on yet another two-way deal entering his third season, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
The team's gotten a lot of praise this offseason for their careful cultivation of their vast young core, combining home-picked prospects with outside players who couldn't stick it out elsewhere. Vukcevic, now one of their longer-tenured players after two seasons with the team, will get another season to continue elevating his game on the development-oriented Wizards.
Just as he did following his rookie season, Vukcevic became one of the team's lone restricted free agents before inking a contract that will see him split time between the NBA and the G League.
He earned minutes late in both of his seasons in the pros, emerging as a rotational big with the potential to get a shot off from anywhere with his quick release and dead-eye accuracy, knocking down 37.3% of his 3-pointers on 7.2 attempts per 36 minutes.
The 6'10'' Vukcevic has historically done his damage as a reserve, and though the Wizards' roster is looking crowded entering 2025-26, he'll continue to get his chances to influence games behind Alex Sarr. Washington is desperately short on centers following their trading Kelly Olynyk earlier this week, and could use someone with size and shooting on a guard- and wing-heavy lineup.
