Wizards CJ McCollum Makes Bold Season Prediction
With every media week in the NBA, news will break, updates will come out, and stories will be made. Some of these so-called stories will very well be just a story. It may not be true nor come true at all. On the other hand, some of these stories may have some truth to them. They may have convincing evidence that what may have been said and what may have been done will come true. In the case of the Washington Wizards, their newest addition, CJ McCollum, has made a bold statement that we will have to wait and see if it will come true or not.
During an interview, as the media week has begun for the Wizards, the Wizards' newest starting shooting guard, CJ McCollum, has made a bold prediction when it comes to the outlook of this upcoming season. As McCollum is yet to play a single game for the Wizards, he said, “I think this will be my best year yet.” At age 34, McCollum’s confidence in his game is as high as ever as he enters his 14th season in the league! We have convincing evidence as to why McCollum has confidence as well as swagger when it comes to his play on the court.
McCollum fought hard to get to where he is today. He began his journey in the D-League (Development League in the NBA; now known as the G-League). He wasn’t guaranteed a roster spot on any NBA team. However, his strong work ethic is what made him the player he is today. Throughout his career, he has averaged 20 points per game. This is right at the mark for him. What’s special about McCollum’s game is that he has averaged over 20 points per game over his last 12 seasons in the league.
McCollum now walks into a situation where he may be the best offensive talent on the entire team. This is something new to him, as he has always played a Robin-like role, having worked with Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson over the years in his career. The veteran guard will be a mentor as well as a player whom the team will heavily depend on the court for the first time in his career. That will make this year even more special and prominent for both him and the Wizards. With that being said, it may be safe to bet that this will be the best year yet for CJ McCollum.
Make sure you bookmark the Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!