Wizards Could Add Former Number Two Overall Pick
The Washington Wizards may be standing on the cusp of a major opportunity to strengthen their roster and secure a potential cornerstone for the future in James Wiseman. The 24-year-old center is currently with the Indiana Pacers. However, that may he short-lived as he is fighting for a roster spot. With that being the case, he could soon be available for the Wizards to snatch up.
Wiseman is a former top-three NBA draft pick in 2020. He has shown flashes of immense potential. His size, athleticism, and natural skill set make him an intriguing prospect for any team. However, injuries have hindered his development over the years, limiting his ability to establish himself as a consistent contributor. Fortunately for the Wizards, Wiseman appears to be fully healthy now, and at just 24 years old, he still has plenty of room to grow. His youth and upside could make him an invaluable asset moving forward.
Currently, Wiseman finds himself battling for the final roster spot with the Pacers, competing against Tony Bradley. His contract is not guaranteed, and it’s unclear if he will make the final cut for Indiana. If he becomes available, the Wizards should not hesitate to pursue him. Wiseman’s addition would immediately address one of the Wizards’ key weaknesses: size. The addition of Wiseman will also address their weakness in securing the boards. The team’s frontcourt has lacked a true, dominant center, and Wiseman would fill that void. Pairing him alongside Alex Sarr, a promising young power forward, would allow Sarr to return to his natural position, maximizing his potential and complementing Wiseman’s skill set.
Wiseman is more of an offensive threat than a defensive threat, so having Sarr next to him in the frontcourt would be beneficial. Signing Wiseman would also be financially advantageous for the Wizards. As a player still trying to prove himself, he would likely come at a reasonable cost, allowing Washington to maintain flexibility with their cap space. In short, James Wiseman represents a high-reward, low-risk acquisition for the Washington Wizards. If they act quickly, they could secure the center they’ve been searching for, helping to accelerate their rebuilding process while adding a player with serious upside.
