What Wizards Should Focus on During Training Camp
The NBA is back! Media week has just concluded, so now we are excited to see what happens next across the league. As the Washington Wizards head into training camp, one key area of improvement that stands out is their focus on rebounding and transition defense. While the Wizards roster has a plethora of proven scorers who are capable of creating their own shot and generating offense for others, there’s a glaring weakness on the other side of the ball, defense. Particularly, their rebounding and ability to defend in transition will be crucial if they aim to take the next step this season.
In today’s NBA, a team can’t rely solely on offensive firepower, no matter how many individual talents they have. The Wizards are in a solid position offensively, with players like Kyle Bub Carrington, CJ McCollum, Tre Johnson and even Corey Kispert off the bench. They are all capable of scoring at a high level. The lack of a traditional point guard isn’t a concern because of their ability to self-create and facilitate. We can expect Carrington to take the next step as a full-time starter this season. However, he will have a lot of pressure on him on the defensive end, as it will start and end with him. What often separates playoff teams from the rest of the pack is their ability to lock down on defense, especially in key situations such as securing defensive rebounds and limiting fast-break opportunities.
Rebounding is fundamental to building a successful defense because it prevents second-chance points and allows a team to push the ball in transition. The Wizards’ current roster has potential, but they’ve been heavily reliant on young, untested defenders like Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr. Both players have shown promise, and they still have room to grow as they have thin-framed bodies. That may be hurting them on the boards as well. If the Wizards want to improve as a team collectively, they’ll need consistent help from their veteran teammates and young players to truly make an impact on the defensive end. Without solid rebounding, teams can dominate the glass, limiting Washington’s ability to get out on the fast break and create easy scoring chances.
Furthermore, transition defense is an area where the Wizards have struggled in recent years. Giving up fast-break points not only puts unnecessary pressure on the defense, but it also prevents Washington from setting up its own offense efficiently. These puts added pressure on the team to be more efficient offensively. Focusing on these areas during training camp will allow the team to develop better communication, positioning and urgency, which are all essential elements for any team looking to elevate their game. Ultimately, while scoring may be their strength, focusing on rebounding and transition defense will be the key for the Wizards if they hope to improve their overall competitiveness and take the next step toward playoff contention.
