Wizards Success Depends On Alex Sarr
The Washington Wizards have been viewed as a clown show for the last few seasons. Even if you combined their win totals over the last two years, the Wizards wouldn’t be a playoff team. Speaking of the postseason, it’s been nearly a decade since they made an appearance.
During that 2020-21 season, while the Wizards were busy winning 34 games and sneaking into the playoffs as an eighth seed, Alex Sarr was a young high schooler without a care in the world. Now, fast forward a few years, and he’s supposed to be a franchise saver.
Sarr, who was just taken with the number one overall pick in last year's draft, had an underrated rookie season.
Alex Sarr Stats
13 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.5 BPG, 2.4 APG, 30.8 3p%
Yet, even with him being consistent on both sides of the ball, media members believed he was the fourth-best rookie out of the bunch.
Entering year two, the Wizards aren’t given much hope. CJ McCollum is expected to give roughly the same production as the player he was traded for, Jordan Poole. Also, do you remember Khris Middleton? Once viewed as the king of the midrange, the Wizards are just hoping he remains healthy and resembles the player he once was.
For the most part, you know what you’re getting from some of the Wizards' top names. But Sarr? He's the wildcard.
No one will forget the 34-point scoring binge he went on in one particular game toward the end of the season. Or how about when he went out and scored at least 19 points in five consecutive games toward the end of the season?
The defensive side of the ball is also an area where he shines. Case in point would be the 2.5 blocks he averaged to start the season and multiple games he put together where he sent at least three blocks to the rafters.
Provided he's feeling 100% following a calf injury that forced him to miss the remainder of EuroBasket, Sarr could and should take the leap in his development in year two. If he does, he’ll be carrying the Wizards franchise.
Can fans expect a playoff berth? We won’t lie to you; that’s incredibly unlikely. But can he give you something to cheer about and make the Wizards competitive? He certainly can.
