Inside The Wizards

Wizards Collapse in OT Loss vs. Pacers

The Washington Wizards couldn't finish the job against the Indiana Pacers.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant (3) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers center Thomas Bryant (3) defends in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are going into the All-Star break in the loss column after falling 134-130 in overtime against the Indiana Pacers.

The Wizards played well throughout, building a lead that grew to be as large as 19 points. However, they weren't able to keep the Pacers at bay.

Indiana chipped into the lead slowly but surely until the team tied it with just under three minutes to go. Washington was able to keep the pressure going as Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead bucket with 23 seconds to go.

However, Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard was fouled on the ensuing possession, where he made both free throws to tie the game.

In overtime, the Pacers began to run away with things, but the Wizards nailed a pair of 3-pointers to cut the deficit down to three. The Wizards hit a pair of free throws to make it a one-point game, but that was as close as they would get. Poole missed a game-tying shot and the Wizards lost once again.

Obi Toppin was the leading scorer for the Pacers with 31 points while Bennedict Mathurin added 28 from off the bench.

The Wizards were led by Poole, who scored a game-high 42. Corey Kispert also had 21 points off the bench while Alex Sarr scored nine points in his return from an ankle sprain.

The Wizards will now head to the All-Star break, where the team will get some much-needed rest before trotting out for the final stretch of the season.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News