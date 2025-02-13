Wizards Collapse in OT Loss vs. Pacers
The Washington Wizards are going into the All-Star break in the loss column after falling 134-130 in overtime against the Indiana Pacers.
The Wizards played well throughout, building a lead that grew to be as large as 19 points. However, they weren't able to keep the Pacers at bay.
Indiana chipped into the lead slowly but surely until the team tied it with just under three minutes to go. Washington was able to keep the pressure going as Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead bucket with 23 seconds to go.
However, Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard was fouled on the ensuing possession, where he made both free throws to tie the game.
In overtime, the Pacers began to run away with things, but the Wizards nailed a pair of 3-pointers to cut the deficit down to three. The Wizards hit a pair of free throws to make it a one-point game, but that was as close as they would get. Poole missed a game-tying shot and the Wizards lost once again.
Obi Toppin was the leading scorer for the Pacers with 31 points while Bennedict Mathurin added 28 from off the bench.
The Wizards were led by Poole, who scored a game-high 42. Corey Kispert also had 21 points off the bench while Alex Sarr scored nine points in his return from an ankle sprain.
The Wizards will now head to the All-Star break, where the team will get some much-needed rest before trotting out for the final stretch of the season.
