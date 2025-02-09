What the Wizards Have in Jordan Poole
Playing in the NBA nowadays is not a job for the weak. The NBA is very demanding, as 82 games every season take a toll on the body. You are also on the road a lot as well. It isn't a comfortable feeling being away from home all the time. Sleeping in a bed that isn't your own every week isn't something one may look forward to. In essence, you begin to live out of a suitcase.
As the season goes on, you find yourself spending more time with your teammates. You may even feel as if you spend more time with your teammates than with your own family. That is why team chemistry is important when it comes to having success in the NBA.
The Wizards traded for Jordan Poole almost two years ago. There probably was a lot of research that went into the decision to do so. Trading for him initially had its doubts as he struggled to produce for the Wizards. He was playing in a new role, so added pressure was on both him and the Wizards. He was used to playing in the second unit off the bench against other reserve players. However, the game changes when you have to play against other starters in the NBA.
Additionally, he was also used to playing with the ball in his hand. It is a lot easier to create your own shot when you are the primary ball handler. This was an adjustment he had to make. He certainly has been in the lab and done all the work needed as he has been playing extremely well for the Wizards this season.
All it took was patience for us all to see this trade of acquiring Poole has played out well for the Wizards. Poole recently made history for the Wizards as he became the youngest player in franchise history to score 45 points to go along with five assists since John Wall in 2013. Certainly, that is a good company to have your name mentioned with in the NBA.
Poole also seems to be a very loving a fun teammate as well. As he spends a large amount of his time with his teammates, Jordan Poole took to Instagram to troll rookies Bub Carrington, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George.
Despite the Wizards struggles this season, Poole seems to be having fun with his teammates as they continue to work towards something special - growing as a team into a championship team.
