How Wizards Can Slow Down Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton
In the era of sports that we live in, offense is the key to success. There have been measures of provisions within organizations to prioritize scoring and offense. Changes have been made in the NBA, as everyone wants to shoot a plethora of three-pointers every game. However, defense has proved to be key to success at the end of the day. That is what the Washington Wizards must focus on as they take on Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers tonight.
Haliburton is one of the league's premier point guards. Stopping him in a creative manner may be just what is needed for the Washington Wizards to slow him down. He has been known as a pass-first player throughout his career. He wants to pass the rock and create easy baskets for his teammates. Once that is done, he feels more comfortable scoring himself.
The Wizards now have a decent amount of quality defenders on their team. Khris Middleton, Marcus Smart and Malcolm Brodgon, as well as Bilal Coulibaly, do well on that end. It may be a good idea to switch defenders on Haliburton, that way the Wizards can keep him guessing offensively. However, one thing the Wizards may want to do is cause Haliburton to become a primary scorer and force him out of his comfort zone.
Additionally, the Wizards have to shut down the rest of the primary scorers the Pacers have. They need to focus on stopping Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin. That will put more pressure on Haliburton to carry the Pacers offensively with the scoring load.
The plan to slow down Haliburton is almost like reverse psychology. Either way, the job won't be an easy task because he can hurt you in multiple ways. The fact of the matter is that Haliburton can be very streaky at times. If the Wizards can force him to take more shots early on, that could give them an early lead, which could potentially lead them to a victory.
