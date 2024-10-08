Wizards Could Consider Major Trade with Lakers
The Washington Wizards are gearing up for the start of the 2024-25 NBA season. There is a lot of hope surrounding the franchise coming into this season and there are a lot of reasons to be excited.
Granted, it's very unlikely that the Wizards are going to be a contender in the stacked Eastern Conference this year. They're a couple of years away from being true contenders. But, they are rebuilding the roster the right way.
One thing to keep an eye on this year will be Washington engaging in trade discussions.
Players like Kyle Kuzma, Malcolm Brogdon, and Jonas Valanciunas could all end up being moved. The Wizards will not hesitate to pull the trigger on a deal if it makes sense for the future.
With that in mind, Bleacher Report has connected the Wizards to the Los Angeles Lakers as possible trade partners at some point before the trade deadline.
They recently stated that Kuzma would be a top potential trade target for the Lakers.
"Kuzma would come cheaper than either LaVine or Porter Jr. and, in the distant past, showed more defensive oomph than either of them. His declining contract slips all the way to $19.4 million in the final year, 2026-27, and the cost in outgoing personnel (aka matching salary) would likely be lower for the Lakers. Kuzma is set to earn $23.5 million this coming season, $19 million less than LaVine."
Of course, if Los Angeles were to acquire Kuzma, it would be a reunion. Kuzma started his NBA career with the Lakers.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with Washington, Kuzma ended up playing in 70 games. He averaged 22.2 points per game to go along with 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
In addition to his averages, he shot 46.3 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from the three-point line.
At 29 years old, Kuzma could be a fit long-term for the Wizards. However, they also could move him if the return is good enough. He's truly a player that they could go either direction with.
Obviously, this is all speculation and just a thought that could make sense. Depending on how the season starts off, this could be a scenario to keep an eye on.
Kuzma heading back to Los Angeles would be a massive get for the Lakers. He wouldn't come cheap, but he would definitely be a great fit for the way that L.A. is currently set up.
