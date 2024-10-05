Clippers Named Top Trade Fit for Wizards Veteran
The Washington Wizards will have some major decisions to make in the coming months, and one of them will surely be deciding where to trade Malcolm Brogdon.
The Wizards acquire Brogdon from the Portland Trail Blazers in a three-team trade over the summer, with rookie Bub Carrington representing the primary piece going to Washington in the deal.
All along, the general expectation has been that the rebuilding Wizards will flip Brogdon to another club, and Josh Canady of Wiz of Awes has pegged the top trade destination for the veteran: the Los Angeles Clippers.
Canady notes that the Clippers tried to nab Brogdon in a deal with the Boston Celtics last offseason and thinks it would be a good idea for Los Angeles to return to that well, especially after the loss of Paul George.
"Los Angeles lost Paul George in the offseason, who was one of the team's ball handlers," Canady wrote. "The Clippers signed Kris Dunn in hopes of filling the void in the backcourt behind James Harden and Terance Mann, but the Clips' depth could be an area of concern as the season continues. It may make sense for the Clippers to revisit a move that could finally end with Brogdon in an LA jersey."
Brogdon played in 39 games with the Blazers last season, averaging 15.7 points and 5.5 assists over 28.7 minutes a night on 44.0/41.2/81.9 shooting splits.
The 31-year-old won the Sixth Man of the Year award with the Celtics two years ago, registering 14.9 points per game on impressive 48.4/44.4/87.0 shooting splits.
No one has ever questioned Brogdon's talent. They have, however, doubted his ability to stay healthy. Brogdon has played 60 games just twice over the last seven seasons and has not appeared in 70 contests since his rookie campaign back in 2016-17.
