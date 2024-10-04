Wizards Send Two Players to Lakers in Trade Proposal
The Washington Wizards will almost certainly make some trades between now and the February trade deadline. After all, they are a rebuilding franchise.
That's why Jonas Valanciunas and Malcolm Brogdon seem like prime candidates to be moved, and Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus has concocted a three-team trade in which the Wizards would send both players to the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Chicago Bulls would also be involved in the deal, in which Washington would send out Valanciunas, Brogdon, Patrick Baldwin and Johnny Davis and land D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Christian Wood, Cam Reddish, a 2029 first-round draft pick and three trade exceptions.
The Lakers wold receive Valanciunas, Brogdon and Bulls guard Jevon Carter. Chicago would bring in Baldwin, Davis and a trade exception.
"Many around the league believe the Wizards will steadily tank for draft position while focusing on player development and seeking trades for many of their veteran players," Pincus wrote. "Getting a first-round pick from the Lakers, probably after [LeBron] James retires, for Brogdon and Valančiūnas may be enough for Washington."
Pincus then adds that the Wizards could re-route Russell elsewhere.
Washington won just 15 games last season and will almost certainly not be contending for a playoff spot this year, so it would absolutely make sense for the Wizards to trade their veteran pieces in order to ensure the best draft pick possible.
Washington oddly signed Valanciunas over the summer, but the Wizards may have done it for the sole purpose of flipping him midseason.
Right now, Washington has an interesting stable of young talent that includes rookies Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington as well as Bilal Coulibaly and Corey Kispert. However, the Wizards definitely need to add more pieces to their growing nucleus.
Trading Valanciunas and Brogdon would be a great way to accumulate more assets.
