Michael Jordan's Wizards Career Included Interesting Stat
While Michael Jordan is mostly known for dominating the NBA with the Chicago Bulls, he played the last two years of his career with the Washington Wizards.
Most people know about his two-year stint with the Wizards, but how good he played isn't talked about a lot.
Granted, he was well past his prime when he played in Washington. However, he was still a massive scoring threat and a legitimate superstar even in his final two years.
As shared by The Sports Rush, Jordan actually led the entire NBA in "Shots Made from the Mid-Range" throughout his time with the Wizards.
In his first year with the team in 2001-02, Jordan ended up averaging 22.9 points per game to go along with 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.4 steals. He shot 41.6 percent from the floor.
He played one more season with the team in 2002-03, averaging 20.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.5 steals per game. In that year, he shot 44.5 percent from the floor.
Being able to play at that level was an impressive feat in and of itself from Jordan. Leading the NBA in mid-range shooting is a little-known fact, but it's one that shows just how dominant his offensive game was.
Unfortunately, Jordan's tenure with Washington did not end well. He was basically forced out by the team. It was a sad way for the "GOAT's" career to end, but the NBA is a business at the end of the day.
It's always strange to think back to his time with the Wizards. However, those two years were much better than a "washed up" Jordan just looking to keep playing. He was still one of the most feared scorers in the NBA and shredded opposing defenses night in and night out.
All of that being said, now you have a fun fact to share when talking about Jordan's career.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!