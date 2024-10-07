Nuggets Urged to Pursue Trade for Wizards' Sharpshooter
Heading into the 2024-25 NBA season, everyone has marked the Washington Wizards as a team that will be open for business in trade discussions.
With plenty of trade chips on the roster, the Wizards are expected to be open to making moves that help them become contenders over the next few years. They aren't in win-now mode only, although they would like to be a competitive basketball team this season.
One potential trade piece could end up being sharpshooting forward Corey Kispert. Washington will hold onto him unless they get a deal they can't pass up on. However, shooting comes at a premium price and a contender could have interest in acquiring him.
Bleacher Report has suggested that one Western Conference contender could have interest in Kispert.
They named Kispert among the top potential trade targets for the Denver Nuggets. Of course, the Nuggets are widely expected to be elite contenders in the West again and they will look to be aggressive in their goal of winning another championship.
"Another affordable wing shooter the Nuggets could fit into Nnaji's salary slot, Kispert comes with looming contract-extension concerns. Not only that, but Denver doesn't have any second-rounders to add as sweeteners, which means the Wizards would have to either really want Nnaji or somehow expand the deal to justify Denver including a future first-round swap."
As they stated, a deal could be hard to come by. The Nuggets simply don't have a lot of assets to move.
That being said, where there's a will, there's a way. If Denver truly wants to acquire Kispert, they could figure out a way to to do so that entices the Wizards enough.
During the 2023-24 NBA season with Washington, Kispert ended up playing in 80 games and starting in 22 of them. He averaged 13.4 points per game to go along with 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists. In addition to those numbers, the 25-year-old wing shot 48.6 percent from the floor and 38.3 percent from the three-point line.
There is no guarantee that the Wizards will be interested in trading him. They may very well view him as a long-term piece that is important to their rebuilding process.
But, if they are open to a trade, the Nuggets could be a team to watch.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!