Wizards Could Have Difficult Trade Deadline
The Washington Wizards are just days away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and they are viewed as a seller by the rest of the league.
While the Wizards could be looking to get some value back from their veteran players, it may not be as easy as it sounds.
Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey predicts that the Wizards will struggle to find trades for their veteran players.
"Kyle Kuzma, whose name was all over rumors leading up to last season's trade deadline, has had a dismal 2024-25. He's averaging 14.4 points, with a 46.0 effective field-goal percentage over eight points shy of the league average of 54.1," Bailey writes.
"The oft-injured Malcolm Brogdon, meanwhile, has appeared in just 18 games. Adding him could just be begging for absences.
"And while Jordan Poole's been good — he's averaging 20.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.6 threes while shooting 39.2 percent from three — his contract runs through 2026-27 (when he's set to make $34 million). That may scare off some suitors.
"Washington will surely listen to offers on all of the above (and probably more), but they may have to be content to just keep losing as is."
The Wizards took offers on Kuzma last year, but they opted to keep him home. Now, his value has tanked and the Wizards might not get what they were originally wanting for him.
On top of that, he's been injured and that hasn't helped his case, but he has tried to make up for it with some strong play in recent weeks.
Brogdon is also not likely to be traded, but a buyout could be the route the Wizards take if he isn't dealt.
As for Poole, the Wizards may look to trade him, but the chances are that they will keep their leading scorer beyond the deadline.
