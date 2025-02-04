Inside The Wizards

Wizards Could Have Difficult Trade Deadline

The Washington Wizards may struggle to trade some of their players before the deadline.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) works against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Luka Garza (55) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas (17) works against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Luka Garza (55) in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are just days away from the NBA Trade Deadline, and they are viewed as a seller by the rest of the league.

While the Wizards could be looking to get some value back from their veteran players, it may not be as easy as it sounds.

Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey predicts that the Wizards will struggle to find trades for their veteran players.

"Kyle Kuzma, whose name was all over rumors leading up to last season's trade deadline, has had a dismal 2024-25. He's averaging 14.4 points, with a 46.0 effective field-goal percentage over eight points shy of the league average of 54.1," Bailey writes.

"The oft-injured Malcolm Brogdon, meanwhile, has appeared in just 18 games. Adding him could just be begging for absences.

"And while Jordan Poole's been good — he's averaging 20.7 points, 4.8 assists and 3.6 threes while shooting 39.2 percent from three — his contract runs through 2026-27 (when he's set to make $34 million). That may scare off some suitors.

"Washington will surely listen to offers on all of the above (and probably more), but they may have to be content to just keep losing as is."

The Wizards took offers on Kuzma last year, but they opted to keep him home. Now, his value has tanked and the Wizards might not get what they were originally wanting for him.

On top of that, he's been injured and that hasn't helped his case, but he has tried to make up for it with some strong play in recent weeks.

Brogdon is also not likely to be traded, but a buyout could be the route the Wizards take if he isn't dealt.

As for Poole, the Wizards may look to trade him, but the chances are that they will keep their leading scorer beyond the deadline.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News