Wizards Roster Now Features Four 2024 First-Rounders
The Washington Wizards emphasis throughout the beginning stages of their rebuild has been to invest in younger players, mostly through the NBA draft.
Their intents were made quite clear when they traded Deni Avdija to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon and two first round picks, in 2024 and 2029.
With three first round picks in the 2024 draft, the Wizards selected Alex Sarr at No. 2, Bub Carrington at No. 14 and Kyshawn George at No. 24. With the news of Wizards veteran Kyle Kuzma being dealt to the Bucks, the Wizards have added another selection from the 2024 first round to their roster.
The Kyle Kuzma trade involved a pick swap, but also sent aging star Khris Middleton and rookie AJ Johnson to the Wizards. With AJ Johnson joining the team, the Wizards now have four players that were selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA draft.
Johnson, who played last year in Australia, is the second international player the Wizards now have rostered from the first round of the 2024 draft, joining Alex Sarr of France.
One notable team that was in the same position was the 2021 Houston Rockets, who selected Jalen Green at No. 2, Alperen Sengün at No. 16, Usman Garuba at No. 23 and Josh Christopher at No. 24. While that Rockets team finished 20-62, This season's Rockets team stars both Green and Sengün and boasts a 32-16 record. Current starter Dillon Brooks joined the Rockets in a trade that sent Christopher to the Grizzlies, while Garuba now plays overseas.
If the Wizards develop well, the core of young talent they have from this year's draft could prove to be transformational, and having four players who were selected in the first round of any draft is a good start.
