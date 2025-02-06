Inside The Wizards

Wizards Cut Sidy Cissoko After Trade

Sidy Cissoko was traded to the Washington Wizards, but he won't be staying with the team.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 6, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Sidy Cissoko (25) warms up before a game against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Dec 6, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Sidy Cissoko (25) warms up before a game against the Sacramento Kings at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are facing the aftermath of their two trades the day before the deadline, and they have made a move following the deal to send Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings.

In the deal, Valanciunas was sent to the Kings for two second-round picks and Sidy Cissoko, a 2024 second-round pick by the San Antonio Spurs that was sent to Sacramento in the De'Aaron Fox trade earlier this week.

However, the Wizards have announced that they have requested waivers on Cissoko.

Cissoko, 20, was the No. 44 overall pick in last year's draft, and was the second Frenchman taken by the Spurs after Victor Wembanyama was the No. 1 overall selection. However, Cissoko never got the same kind of looks compared to Wembanyama in San Antonio.

Cissoko played in just 12 games for the Spurs last year and 17 this season, averaging 2.3 points per game and appearing almost exclusively in garbage time.

Originally, the trade for Cissoko looked like the Wizards may have been enhancing their French connection on the team with Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George. However, Cissoko's acquisition was merely to match salaries.

Now, the Wizards have an open roster spot, where the flexibility can be used to be a facilitator in another trade.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News