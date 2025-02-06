Wizards Cut Sidy Cissoko After Trade
The Washington Wizards are facing the aftermath of their two trades the day before the deadline, and they have made a move following the deal to send Jonas Valanciunas to the Sacramento Kings.
In the deal, Valanciunas was sent to the Kings for two second-round picks and Sidy Cissoko, a 2024 second-round pick by the San Antonio Spurs that was sent to Sacramento in the De'Aaron Fox trade earlier this week.
However, the Wizards have announced that they have requested waivers on Cissoko.
Cissoko, 20, was the No. 44 overall pick in last year's draft, and was the second Frenchman taken by the Spurs after Victor Wembanyama was the No. 1 overall selection. However, Cissoko never got the same kind of looks compared to Wembanyama in San Antonio.
Cissoko played in just 12 games for the Spurs last year and 17 this season, averaging 2.3 points per game and appearing almost exclusively in garbage time.
Originally, the trade for Cissoko looked like the Wizards may have been enhancing their French connection on the team with Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George. However, Cissoko's acquisition was merely to match salaries.
Now, the Wizards have an open roster spot, where the flexibility can be used to be a facilitator in another trade.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!