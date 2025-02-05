Inside The Wizards

Wizards Trade Kyle Kuzma for Bucks’ Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton has been traded from the Milwaukee Bucks to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma in a four-player deal.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives for the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives for the basket against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (0) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are officially making moves ahead of the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

"Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and second-round draft compensation, sources tell ESPN," Charania tweeted.

Middleton, a three-time All-Star, had been rumored for a possible trade to the Wizards for the last week or so, and the Wizards get him on board. However, the more intriguing asset for the Wizards in this deal is AJ Johnson, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The 20-year-old prospect becomes the fourth first-round pick from this past year's draft to join the Wizards roster along with Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George.

With the trade, Kuzma is now in a place to contend with the Bucks, where he will team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to try and challenge for the Eastern Conference crown.

The Wizards also say goodbye to Baldwin, who now returns to the city he called home in college at Milwaukee.

The Wizards are back in action tonight against the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News