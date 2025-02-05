Wizards Trade Kyle Kuzma for Bucks’ Khris Middleton
The Washington Wizards are officially making moves ahead of the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.
"Breaking: The Milwaukee Bucks are trading Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson and a pick swap to the Washington Wizards for Kyle Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and second-round draft compensation, sources tell ESPN," Charania tweeted.
Middleton, a three-time All-Star, had been rumored for a possible trade to the Wizards for the last week or so, and the Wizards get him on board. However, the more intriguing asset for the Wizards in this deal is AJ Johnson, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
The 20-year-old prospect becomes the fourth first-round pick from this past year's draft to join the Wizards roster along with Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George.
With the trade, Kuzma is now in a place to contend with the Bucks, where he will team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to try and challenge for the Eastern Conference crown.
The Wizards also say goodbye to Baldwin, who now returns to the city he called home in college at Milwaukee.
The Wizards are back in action tonight against the Brooklyn Nets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
