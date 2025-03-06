Wizards Creating Big Three of the Future
The future is looking brighter for the Washington Wizards as each day passes. The team continues to grow and improve as they continue to play together with the same purpose and goal: to win basketball games. They're grooming three players to be the star of the show moving forward.
Last season, the Wizards got the number two overall pick in the NBA Lottery. With that pick, they drafted perhaps the best player of the entire draft, Alex Sarr.
They have racked up quite of bit of talented players over the years. However, the Wizards still feel like they're a player away from becoming great. At times, we fantasize about the Wizards getting yet another top pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, like Duke's Cooper Flagg. However, they may have all that they need now.
In the Wizards' most recent win against the Utah Jazz, three players stood out as they marched to victory. Those three players were Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George. These three players combined for 56 points, 17 rebounds, 15 assists, five steals, and five blocks as the Wizards won 125-122.
No doubt, this trio of players was in full control despite not having Jordan Poole available. With a performance like this, it feels as if the Washington Wizards already have their big three of the future. With that being the case, this gives the Wizards options as they get closer to the 2025 NBA Draft.
As they are expected to get a top pick in the draft, the Wizards may be able to be flexible in trading the pick. While it feels like the trio of Bub Carrington, Alex Sarr, and Kyshawn George is a big three to the Wizards' future, they still have Jordan Poole and Bilal Coulibaly to account for as well. The Wizards are a deep team that should scare the league next season.
