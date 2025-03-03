Why Wizards Don't Have a Shot at Landing Kevin Durant
Life in the NBA has been busy for many General Managers lately. There have been several signings after the NBA All-Star break this season. Washington Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins recently signed Justin Champagnie to a deal to extend his stay with the team and make it official. There has been quite a few trades. One trade that the Wizards won't make is for Kevin Durant.
The Phoenix Suns have quietly gauged the trade market for the two-time NBA Champion Kevin Durant. Things haven't worked out for Kevin Durant and the Suns. Despite trading for former Wizards Bradley Beal and acquiring Tyus Jones, things have gone from bad to worse for this team.
As Durant is inching closer and closer to calling it quits in the NBA and retiring, the clock is ticking for him to win another NBA Championship. He wants to win as they have assembled one of the best rosters in the NBA. The fact of this matter is that he won't win in Phoenix as he is now officially on the trade block and the Suns are eager to move off from Durant.
The Wizards have entertained the idea of having Kevin Durant on their team. Durant is from the area and the Washington Wizards could certainly use a star to help the team win. The Wizards have the worst record in basketball and haven't won in quite some time now.
As the trade of Kevin Durant is one we are all awaiting, it has been reported that the Suns will look to trade him to a contending team. The only thing the Wizards are competing for at this time is the number one overall pick in the NBA Draft. With that being the case, it is safe to rule out any possibility of Kevin Durant joining the Washington Wizards.
This may be a blessing in disguise for the Wizards. This team may be struggling to win games; however, they have one of the best young rosters in the NBA. Breaking up this promise of talented players will do more damage in the long run for the Wizards.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!