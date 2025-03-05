Should the Wizards Trade Back Into the Draft Lottery?
Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis has bought in with the rebuild in DC but will likely want to see progress at some point and see a winning product on the court after next season. In the 2026-2027 regular season, the Wizards could be a 41-win team and a play-in hopeful. How do they get there? Progress from their young core and hitting in the 2025 NBA Draft. The Wizards will hold a top three pick in the upcoming draft but should they trade back into the lottery? Let's delve into who they should accquire.
Derik Queen - PF/C (Maryland)
Derik Queen is a big-bodied PF/C who is a force down low. He has nimble feet and a knack for scoring in the lane. Queen has good,but not great size and could struggle to guard in space at the next level. He can dominate in the paint, but his lack of shooting is a concern. His inability to guard faster and swifter power forwards could be an issue as well, but the biggest thing he brings is energy.
Queen's play is reminiscent of Richaun Holmes, an undersized center who makes up for it with toughness and energy. He could fit next to Alex Sarr or pair with Vukcevic on the 2nd unit.
Asa Newell - PF (Georgia)
Newell is a hyperactive big forward with springs in his legs. He works hard on the court and does all the dirty work. He is very efficient with his touches and can hit the 3-ball. His stock is moving up. While he doesn’t have elite size, he’s got a nice mix of athletic tools, talent, and floor spacing ability. He fits the mold of the modern-day power forward. He'd fit nicely next to Sarr and form a 3&D frontcourt that could be dominant for years to come.
Egor Demin - PG (Russia)
Demin is a tall lead guard with a unique game. He has great court vision, great passing instincts, and an awesome feel for the game at 6'9. He attacks close-outs well and is a good finisher in traffic. He’s also a capable shot-maker but not yet consistent from outside. His play is a bit similar to Thunder point guard Nikola Topic. A tall guard with great size who can dominate when they develop a consistent jump shot. If the Wizards decide to trade Poole at some point and look at Bub Carrington as more of a shooting guard, Demin would be the point guard of the future and form a deadly backcourt with Carrington.
