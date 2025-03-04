Former Wizards Guard Robs Fans of Possible Best Dunk of All-Time
In the NBA, we are always awaiting some of the best plays one can see with our eyes. Over the years, the three-point shot has taken the spotlight with the highlights. Guys like Steph Curry and Damian Lillard have shined quite a bit with their ability to knock down those shots directly in the face of the defense. Gone are the days of slam dunks making the highlights. Former Washington Wizard Guard Bradley Beal may have had a little to do with that.
Slam dunks used to be a staple of the NBA. They were dominated by the big guys such as Shaquille O'Neal, Blake Griffin, Amare Stoudamire, and Dwight Howard. However, we have had a fair share of wing players involved in the slam dunk highlights as well too. Players such as Vince Carter, Tracey McGrady, and even the late great Kobe Bryant may come to our minds there.
Players aren't bringing those slam dunk highlight reels nowadays. If they are, the defenders often tend to get embarrassed amid everything. Nobody wants to make a poster and get dunked on. That is an easy way to become the laughing stock and a meme of the NBA. Former Wizard Guard Bradley Beal understands this completely as he may have ruined one of the best in-game slam dunks of all time in the NBA.
There isn't much defense being played in the game of basketball nowadays. Bradley Beal hasn't had a career to be known for defensive purposes. As he is now with the Phoenix Suns, they aren't known to be a defensive team either. As the Suns recently played the Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards nearly had one of the greatest dunks of all time.
As the Suns turned the ball over, the Timberwolves went on a fast break to try to get an easy bucket. The fastbreak was led by Donte Divincenzo. As he approached the basket, he seen his teammate Anthony Edwards was right there with him. With that being the case, Divincenzo bounce passes the ball to Edwards for an alley-oop which would have been a dunk many would remember forever.
However, Bradley Beal decides not to get embarrassed and intentionally fouls Anthony Edwards in midair as he attempted the dunk. Some may say the defensive play was a bit dirty by Beal. However, Beal has not been known to be a dirty player throughout his career and even helped Edwards off the ground afterward. Despite it all, Beal may have robbed us of one of the greatest in-game dunks of all time.
