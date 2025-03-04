What Went Wrong in Wizards' Worst Loss of Season
As the season goes on for the Washington Wizards, one has to wonder how things can go from bad to worse.
The Wizards have a lot of questions today as they have struggled all season. They may not have any answers anytime soon, perhaps until the 2025 NBA Draft.
However, they must still answer for the issues they currently have today. As the Wizards have lost eight of their last 10 games, their most recent loss to the Miami Heat may have been the worst of them all.
The Heat are a team the Wizards deal with very closely as they share the same division and conference. As the NBA regular season reaches its end, the Wizards aren't the only team giving a lot of their players the night off. In this most recent lost for Washington, the Heat only had nine players available.
They were without five of their core players (Kel'el Ware, Andrew Wiggins, Jaime Jaquez Jr, Davion Mitchell and Nikola Jovic) as they all missed the game due to injuries. Meanwhile, the Wizards were only without Jordan Poole.
Despite those circumstances, the Wizards still lost 106-90. The Wizards haven't beaten the Heat all season. This should have been the time to do so given their depth advantage.
Additionally, Bilal Coulibaly may have some explaining to do as he scored just three points in this game. Coulibaly is one of the best players on this team, but he only took six shots in this contest. As a starter with Poole out, that was supposed to be Coulibaly's opportunity to step up and be the leader the team needs.
To add salt to the wound, the Wizards also lost the rebounding battle, assists battle, steals battle and blocks battle. The Heat shot nearly 50% from the field as every player on the team scored in this game.
Indeed, this was one of the worst losses of the season for the Wizards.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!