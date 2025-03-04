Three Reasons Why Wizards Struggle on Defense
The Washington Wizards' defense is bad, but which areas are the worst? That's hard to answer because it's an overall struggle. They struggle on the perimeter, in transition, and with the paint. Why though? Do they not have the personnel, or is it a mentality issue?
No Communication
One of the biggest issues that the Wizards have on defense is communication. I will say it has gotten better with the additions of Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart, but it is still a work in progress. They get beaten down the court and caught sleeping because they're slow to set up their defense and lack communication.
There's confusion about whose assignments are whose. The perimeter defense suffers because when you add the lack of communication to slow defensive switches, it's a recipe for problems, and with proper ball movement, opposing teams have no problem finding high percentage looks.
Right players for the system
While this is a problem that is starting to change, it is still a problem, nevertheless. The trades for Smart and Middleton helped. They drafted players who are good defenders in both of the previous drafts. Veterans Jordan Poole and Corey Kispert have both improved defensively, and when you look at the number of 3&D players in the upcoming draft, the problem won't be a problem for long.
The issue is consistency, and for the Wizards to get the most out of their roster, they will have to be more consistent as a unit. It's also a mentality thing.
Mentality
Recently, SI reporter Brandon Scott asked head coach Brian Keefe," Is defense a mentality or can it be developed"? The answer is that it starts with the right mentality. To be a good defender in the NBA, you have to have some attitude and a chip on your shoulder. You should take it personally when someone scores on you or when you get hit in a screen. The Wizards do have some attitude on this team, but they need to kick it up a notch.
The current NBA model on how to build a team is three-point shooting, defense, and versatility. The Wizards are on the right path, but the key is stringing them all together at a high level. For the Wizards to solidify their defensive identity long-term, they must carry the right attitude and talk to each other. Basketball is a team sport, and that's the point: it takes a team. It takes a village.
