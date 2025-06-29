Wizards Cut Ties With Anthony Gill
The days seem to get busier in the NBA during this time of the year. As the 2025 NBA Draft has concluded, the fun times have begun. Many teams are making major decisions for their roster next season. They are deciding if they should resign their players who are free agents. They are also deciding on contract extensions and trades during this free agent signing period. Additionally, they may have to make tough decisions on waiving players. The Washington Wizards had to do just that as they have waived Anthony Gill.
Gill has been with the Wizards since 2020. He has played his entire career with the Wizards, so this move may feel weird for both him and the team. He has been a glue guy, particularly for the team in the locker room. While he hasn't contributed much statistically, he certainly has been a team player who made all the right plays at the right time. He served as the perfect mentor for the team.
It remains unclear what will happen next for Gill. He is only 32 years old, and he hasn't slowed down on the court. However, with his high basketball IQ and mentoring, he could be better in a role in the front office of a team. Indeed, the Wizards would be high on his list if that opportunity presented itself. Gill has averaged three points and one rebound throughout his NBA career as he shot 49% from the field. For now, Anthony Gill is a free agent.
