Wizards Trade Thunder for Forward
The season may have ended early for the Washington Wizards since they failed to make the playoffs; however, they may have been the busiest team in the NBA this year. After a long week of evaluations of who they will select in the NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards continue to be aggressive during this offseason and have made a trade with the defending NBA Champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder.
ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania reports the Washington Wizards have traded a second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Dillon Jones. Jones was just a rookie last season as the Thunder made their postseason run to a championship. He was taken in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft with the 26th overall pick.
While he only averaged just two points per game this past season, one thing he brings to the Wizards is experience, as he is an NBA Champion. The Wizards need players who know how to win and what it takes to win. Jones understands that very well, as he appeared in 54 games for the Thunder. As he is only 23 years old, the 6'6 guard can still become a valuable player to the Wizards. America is the land of opportunity. The Wizards certainly have offered that to many of their players over the years.
