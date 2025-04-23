Wizards End of Season Grade: Bub Carrington
During the draft process, many teams knew Bub Carrington would bring athleticism and scoring to the NBA, but what about his defense? Picked 14th overall and part of the trade that sent Deni Avdija to the Portland Trailblazers, Bub has made his impact felt very early in the process, but the question is, how good can he be? Let's take a look at his body of work throughout this season.
Sustains
Bub Carrington is a walking bucket. A microwave scorer who has a jumper as smooth as silk. He can dominate from mid-range and three. This season, he shot 40% from the field, including 34% from the perimeter. His numbers could use a boost, but early roster construction and consistency were factors. He doesn't have to worry about the Washington Wizards showcasing veteran talent for trade anymore because the youth movement has started in Washington. He's a very efficient player, Once he finds consistency, he's going to be special.
Defensively, he was better than advertised. He showed energy and grit on the defensive end and was very active in disrupting passing lanes. Could he step it up a notch? Absolutely. I think he could be one of the best defenders on the team, and the team is loaded with young defensive prospects, so that is saying something.
Improvements
Offensively, he could polish his paint scoring game. If he could attack the rim more, it would open up opportunities for himself and others. He does have a deadly transition mid-range game, but sometimes you'd like him to drive more or use more of the shot clock. Bub is a very versatile combo guard who can run the show or play off-ball, but he needs to know how to balance that skill. Once he does, watch out.
On the defensive end, consistency is the biggest key. He's already a really good defender, but being more consistent would elevate his impact and put him in another tier. He plays with grit and with a chip, and most of the time that's a good thing, but he tends to argue calls a little too much and should try to limit it. Not because it's a disruption, but because it's a waste of time. The officials aren't going to change their minds.
