Wizards Midseason Grades: Is Bub Carrington Star or Fools Gold?
One thing is for sure, Washington Wizards' Bub Carrington can flat-out play basketball. Even Stevie Wonder can tell you Bub can ball. The question is, how good could he be if he was able to be more consistent?
What does he excel at?
The 6'4 195 pound guard has been impressive, at moments. Carrington can score at a high level and all three levels. He is currently shooting 40% from the field and 35% from the perimeter. He is also an above-average defender who shows a lot of energy in ISO and passing lanes.
With great ball handling and passing vision who can also score at a high clip, what's not to like? He has to be more consistent but he has done a great job so far in his rookie campaign, you just need to see more consistency. He only played one season at Pitt so while he is not raw, he just needs more experience and he'll get plenty of that in the 2nd half of the season.
What does he need to work on?
Carrington is a 3 & D guard who shows great energy on both ends of the court but what can he work on if he hopes to develop further and cement his role with this team long-term? There's two areas of improvement:
One, he needs to let his passion on the court be diverted to toughness and not get caught up in the moment. It's not just him, a lot of young players get emotional but instead of arguing a call that won't get overturned, just leave it on the court and let it be fuel. Two, be more consistent. If he can be more consistent, and use his energy for good, like a Jedi, he'll be a star in DC.
Grade = A
Carrington is a three level scorer who can defend, he just needs consistentcy. Once he finds it, he'll shine.
