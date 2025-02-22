Inside The Wizards

Wizards Lose to Kyle Kuzma, Bucks in Khris Middleton Debut

The Washington Wizards fell short against the Milwaukee Bucks as Khris Middleton faced his former team for the first time.

Feb 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green (20) shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert (24) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are disappointed after a 104-101 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena.

The Wizards had a chance to tie the game with five seconds to go trailing by three points, but Khris Middleton was unsuccessful with his shot attempt.

The game marked the team debut of Middleton, who was acquired at the trade deadline for Kyle Kuzma. The game also marked the first time Middleton was facing his former team of 12 years for the first time since his rookie year when he was with the Detroit Pistons.

Middleton scored 12 points in 24 minutes in his first action with the Wizards.

Marcus Smart also made his Wizards debut, and he scored five points in 17 minutes off the bench.

For the Bucks, Kuzma had 19 points to lead his team while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez had 18 points apiece.

The Wizards were led by No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr, who scored a game-high 22 points. Corey Kispert had 16 points off the bench.

The Wizards are back in action on Sunday when they travel to the Sunshine State to take on the Orlando Magic. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

