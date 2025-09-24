Wizards Should Be Happy They Didn’t Draft Ace Bailey
The Washington Wizards may have had a stroke of luck when they missed out on drafting highly touted prospect Ace Bailey. Though Bailey, known for his impressive athleticism and scoring ability, was once considered a top draft choice, his behavior during the draft process raised red flags for many teams, including the Wizards. His public comments and attempts to orchestrate his landing in Washington should make the organization thankful they didn’t pull the trigger on selecting him.
Bailey went on record saying he tried to position himself to be drafted by the Wizards, a statement that, while bold, rubbed some the wrong way. His approach to the draft seemed to suggest a sense of entitlement, with reports indicating that he was less than respectful toward other teams during the process. This type of attitude could be problematic in the long run, particularly if it carries over to his NBA career. When a player makes it clear they are only interested in landing with one team, it raises concerns about how they will handle their situation once they are no longer happy with their role or playing time.
The Wizards, on the other hand, have been focused on building a team with strong chemistry and a positive locker room culture. The team has been carefully assembling a roster of players with character, and Tre Johnson, their first-round pick, fits that mold perfectly. Unlike Bailey, Johnson has earned a reputation as a player who genuinely loves the game and values winning over individual accolades. He has no ego and is more than willing to play a supporting role. Expected to come off the bench this season, Johnson’s selflessness and team-first attitude align perfectly with the Wizards’ current culture.
In retrospect, missing out on Bailey may be a blessing in disguise for Washington. While he has the potential to be a star, his attitude and behavior could lead to locker room issues down the line. By drafting Johnson, the Wizards not only get a player who can contribute immediately, but also one who will help foster the kind of team dynamic they’ve been striving for.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!