Inside The Wizards

Wizards Should Be Happy They Didn’t Draft Ace Bailey

The Washington Wizards may find a blessing in disguise as they missed the opportunity to draft Ace Bailey.

Tyrone Montgomery

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ace Bailey arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ace Bailey arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards may have had a stroke of luck when they missed out on drafting highly touted prospect Ace Bailey. Though Bailey, known for his impressive athleticism and scoring ability, was once considered a top draft choice, his behavior during the draft process raised red flags for many teams, including the Wizards. His public comments and attempts to orchestrate his landing in Washington should make the organization thankful they didn’t pull the trigger on selecting him.

Bailey went on record saying he tried to position himself to be drafted by the Wizards, a statement that, while bold, rubbed some the wrong way. His approach to the draft seemed to suggest a sense of entitlement, with reports indicating that he was less than respectful toward other teams during the process. This type of attitude could be problematic in the long run, particularly if it carries over to his NBA career. When a player makes it clear they are only interested in landing with one team, it raises concerns about how they will handle their situation once they are no longer happy with their role or playing time.

Utah Jazz Ace Baile
Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Ace Bailey stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the fifth pick by the Utah Jazz in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Wizards, on the other hand, have been focused on building a team with strong chemistry and a positive locker room culture. The team has been carefully assembling a roster of players with character, and Tre Johnson, their first-round pick, fits that mold perfectly. Unlike Bailey, Johnson has earned a reputation as a player who genuinely loves the game and values winning over individual accolades. He has no ego and is more than willing to play a supporting role. Expected to come off the bench this season, Johnson’s selflessness and team-first attitude align perfectly with the Wizards’ current culture.

In retrospect, missing out on Bailey may be a blessing in disguise for Washington. While he has the potential to be a star, his attitude and behavior could lead to locker room issues down the line. By drafting Johnson, the Wizards not only get a player who can contribute immediately, but also one who will help foster the kind of team dynamic they’ve been striving for.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Tyrone Montgomery
TYRONE MONTGOMERY

Tyrone Montgomery Jr has covered the NBA, NFL, and NCAA Sports since 2017 where he has engaged in color commentary, writing articles, interviewing of both players and coaches, photography, videography, and even the recording of multiple podcasts as well. This has shown to be a strong passion of his as he continues along this path covering the Washington Wizards

Home/Washington Wizards News