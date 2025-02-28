Wizards' Jordan Poole: From Underdog, To Champion and Beyond
Wizards starting point guard Jordan Poole has had quite the journey in the NBA. Wizards on SI reporter Brandon Scott had the opportunity to speak with Poole recently about his path through the league and where he plans to go in the future.
His Hometown
Scott: Tell me something I don't know about your hometown of Milwaukee.
Poole: Lots of beer, lots of cheese, and it has the largest and longest music festival in the US.
His draft process
Scott: Let's start from the beginning. You were drafted 28th overall, Did that give you a chip from the start, or did you feel blessed just to be drafted to the highest stage?
Poole: My pre-draft process was interesting. Right after the NCAA season, I told my coach that I wanted to go pro, and they came back with reports that said I wasn't on many draft boards and was saying I would go undrafted. I decided to put all of my eggs in one basket and invest in myself. I didn't know what to expect at the draft, and boom, I'm going to Golden State. It was dope to not only get drafted in the 1st round but also to get to go to Golden State.
Golden State
Scott: You mentioned Golden State. You got to play with two of the best shooters in the NBA in Steph and Klay. How did they influence you when it comes to on-court production and when it comes to leadership?
Poole: It was really dope to be around them and just watch and learn. I studied their work ethic and leadership styles. I still get a chance to talk to them and ask them questions, whether it's over the phone or in passing. They really took me under their wing. I learned a lot in Golden State.
Transition to DC
Scott: How was your transition to DC? You go from a contender in Golden State to a rebuilding team in DC. How was that?
Poole: It was a crazy, crazy transition. Luckily, I was traded during the summertime, so I had a couple of months to prepare. Get myself into a routine, deal with my living situation, and meet everyone in the organization.
In terms of basketball, it's two different ends of the spectrum. You go from the west coast, the Western Conference, and on a contender to the east coast, the cold, different conference, and now I'm a leader on a rebuilding team.
I went around and asked a few people about what it's like to be traded, but everyone has a different experience. It's a transition. New coaches, new teammates, new GM.
Point guard or shooting guard?
Scott: Do you see yourself as a point guard or a shooting guard?
Poole: I look at myself as a combo guard. I love being the lead ball-handler, but I also like moving around and making my cuts, especially back-door cuts. I thrive in transition; I love rolling downhill and creating for others, and we have guys who can roll.
All-Star snub?
Scott: You're having a career season and have played at an All-Star level, did you feel snubbed by not being selected to the All-Star game?
Poole: Naw, I wouldn't say I was snubbed. Winning plays a big part in that. While I do believe I presented a good case, it'll come in time.
The young core and building culture
Scott: Let's talk about B-Coul and young guys. You were Bilal Coulibaly's first call when he got drafted. You can tell that you guys have formed a good relationship, and when it comes to the young guys overall, I see you taking them all under your wing and working with them. How was the process of becoming a veteran leader and a voice in the locker room?
Poole: It's been super dope, especially with the group we have. We have genuine relationships, genuine friendships. It's been great building chemistry on the court. We're all mostly around the same age, so we connect on music and things we might have watched. We enjoy being around each other. There's a good vibe here, and this is a good group when it comes to personality.
Scott: You can tell that you guys enjoy not only playing with each other, but you guys enjoy just being around each other. That's culture, and I'm excited to see how far you guys go.
