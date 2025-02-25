Three Key Areas the Wizards Should Build From
The Washington Wizards defeated the Brooklyn Nets in DC 107-99 for the Wizards10th victory of the season. There were three reasons why the Wizards won which, if they hold to these three areas, they'll be better, sooner.
Team basketball/ball movement
The Wizards found and executed high percentage attempts, which paid dividends. They shot 50% from FG and 42% from three on 26 assists. Jordan Poole used his scoring to collapse the Nets paint defense and it allowed Bilal Coulibaly to expand his game to the tune of 20 points on 50% shooting. The ball movement also created open lanes for the Wizards to attack and they capitalized by getting to the free-throw line and making 24 out of 25 attempts. It was a good night for team basketball.
Resiliency
The Wizards have had problems playing all four quarters, and were up by as much as 14 points in the 1st half, but the Nets made adjustments in the 3rd quarter and caught up. The fact that the Wiz-Kidz fought till the end is a testament to the culture that head coach Brian Keefe is trying to instill into this team. Play hard, play to win the game. This team fights, and fights till the end. A lot of that has to do with playing with attitude, the next point.
Playing with a chip
The trades for Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart were two of the most important moves in the NBA at the trade deadline in my opinion. Yes, Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler were parts of huge trades, but the Wizards needed Smart and Middleton to bring more toughness and accountability to the distrit.
Last night after taking a charge, Marcus Smart jumped up off the court like Bruce Leroy, yelled, and pounded his chest. That was after Middleton went back and forth with the Nets Cam Johnson all night. There was an energy that hadn't been in the building since John Wall was here. An atmosphere of attitude that elevated the team. It was good to see.
