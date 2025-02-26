Wizards Are Benefiting From Khris Middleton, Marcus Smart
Life in the NBA can be challenging when you don't have a ton of experience on your side. Can you imagine college teams playing NBA teams on a nightly basis? The college teams probably won't win many games. Experience matters in the NBA. That is why the Washington Wizards are thankful they are benefiting from acquiring Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton.
Adding Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton starts at the very top for the Washington Wizards. Khris Middleton is a former champion in the league. He knows what it takes to win at the biggest stage in the NBA. Additionally, Marcus Smart had championship admirations while with the Boston Celtics. He knows what it takes to have success on a consistent basis.
Having Smart and Middleton is a huge lift for head coach Brian Keefe. He has been coaching well for the Wizards despite their efforts resulting in a lot of losses for the regular season. We are seeing the evolution of Jordan Poole with Brian Keefe. However, Marcus Smart and Khris Middleton can help enhance that evolution not just with Poole, but for the entire team.
Brian Keefe can lean in towards Smart and Middleton, embrace their presence with the team, and get assistance coaching the team by them. They can help draw up plays and make the best decisions for the team during games. Having them around is beneficial for the entire team. Wizards lead guard Jordan Poole has already vouched for them.
After a big win by the Wizards, Jordan Poole went on to say they are an amazing addition to the team. They definitely have added tremendous depth to the team as the Wizards are a much deeper team of talented players now. Jordan Poole is thankful for their leadership roles as well.
Poole mentioned they are extremely vocal as they kind of walk them down throughout the game. They are continuing to stay in their ears. That is something every young team needs. The veteran presence of the Wizards with Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart is already paying dividends as they close out the regular season.
