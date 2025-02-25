Jordan Poole Becoming Wizards Legend

Most Threes By Wizards All-Time:



1. Beal - 1,514

2. Arenas - 868

3. Jamison - 646

4. COREY KISPERT - 561

5. Wall - 539

6. Whitney - 489

7. Porter Jr - 488

8. Kuzma - 484

9. Bertans - 415

10. T. Murray - 410

11. JORDAN POOLE - 352



58 Threes Away From Top 10 👀 https://t.co/cNWn9N4Iuw pic.twitter.com/Fzp37x8NgB