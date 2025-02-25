Jordan Poole Becoming Wizards Legend
Jordan Poole of the Washington Wizards is becoming very familiar with the efforts it takes to achieve legendary status with a sports organization.
It is hard to believe that Jordan Poole is just in his second season with the Wizards. His is becoming a household name already because his team depends on him tremendously on a daily basis. Every night, he is asked to do a lot for their offense.
Some nights, he is asked to carry the load on a scoring perspective. On those nights, the rest of the team may not be able to hit anything even if they are wide open. That is when Jordan Poole steps in as he does it all from the court. His shot making ability is starting to look comfortable from everywhere on the court.
It doesn't end there for Poole. Some nights he is asked to facilitate and help his teammates get some easy shots. However, his main job this season has been scoring. Many may have believed him to be an All-Star this season. He has been making it rain from beyond the arc all season for the Wizards.
He is one of the best three-point shooters in the league. His teammates can vouch for him. However, the numbers speak for themselves. He is currently eleventh on a list of the most three-point shots hit by a Wizards player of all time.
As Jordan Poole creeps into the top ten of the lists, he has a chance to join his former teammates Kyle Kuzma (Milwaukee Bucks) and Bradley Beal (Phoenix Suns). Additionally, he will join current teammate Corey Kispert. Poole is already looking like one of the best Wizards of all time.
