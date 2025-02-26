Richaun Holmes has Proven Worth to Wizards
When opportunity comes knocking, the best thing to do is answer the door immediately. In the NBA, if you aren't a starter initially, you must work hard to build your way there. Chances aren't given to anyone and when those chances are available, you must take full advantage of them. That has been the story for Washington Wizards big man Richaun Holmes.
Richaun Holmes is considered a journeyman in the NBA. He has played for several different teams, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and the Dallas Mavericks. His time with these teams didn't last long. He also didn't get a ton of minutes either.
With the Wizards, Richaun Holmes has taken full advantage of his opportunities and has proved his worth amid things as well. He has seen some moments in the starting lineup as Alex Sarr has dealt with injuries throughout this season. The month of February has been a special month for Richaun Holmes.
Holmes is a player who plays hard and gives energy throughout the entire duration of every game. It doesn't matter if he is a starter or a player coming off the bench or if the team is winning or getting blown out, or even if he's having a good game or not. Richaun Holmes will bring a spark to the team no matter what.
With that being the case, he brings a presence defensively to the Wizards. Richaun Holmes has recorded at least one block each game for nine of the last 10 games. That certainly is a plus for the Wizards as they struggle defensively. In one of the games, Holmes recorded three blocks for the team. The Wizards are certainly appreciative for his efforts on the defensive end.
Holmes is a special player as he is considered a low-maintenance player. He doesn't have an ego, and he is a team-first type of guy. He puts the team first as he doesn't demand the ball offensively. He simply wants to win no matter what the cost is. What's even more impressive is he is shooting 67% from the field for the season. Richaun Holmes certainly is proving his worth for the Wizards.
