Wizards Forward May Be on Last Leg
The Washington Wizards are keeping small forward Justin Champagnie on a two-way contract for the second consecutive season.
This means that Champagnie can only play up to 50 games with the Wizards, which will likely result in most of his playing time coming with the Capital City Go-Go in the G League.
While the Wizards have shown a commitment to Champagnie, bringing him back for a second consecutive season, this could be the last year for him in Washington if progress isn't made.
Champagnie, 23, is in his fourth NBA season, which is the final year players can be on a two-way contract.
He has bounced around the G League throughout his career, playing for Raptors 905 when he began his NBA tenure in Toronto. He has also played for the Sioux Falls Skyforce and the Go-Go, where he was named to the All-NBA G League Second Team alongside Darius Bazley, Malcolm Hill, Mason Jones and Trevelin Queen.
Champagnie did get some run with the Wizards last season, appearing in 15 games late in the year and averaging a career-best 5.9 points per game.
With a rebuilding team, Champagnie is probably in one of the better places to be in the NBA because he doesn't have too many obstacles on the depth chart between him and legitimate playing time. However, there are several Wizards expected to get burn on the wing ahead of him, including Kyle Kuzma, Corey Kispert, and former lottery picks Bilal Coulibaly and Johnny Davis.
Don't expect too much out of Champagnie early in the season, but when the Wizards begin to place their focus on the latter part of the roster, he could make some appearances in hopes of making an impression to stick around with the franchise for the long haul.
