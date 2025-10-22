Wizards Should Keep Eyes Out for Rockets Prospect
Talented basketball players are scattered across all regions of the NBA, and uncomfortable on-court and monetary fits are the Washington Wizards' gain.
Their front office has demonstrated razor-sharp instincts in locating situations for to take advantage of, always looking to bolster their trove of assets. They've traded for continual support for their young core, whether that be trough trades for veterans or even more draft capital to add to their ranks, providing them with a deep assortment of potential talents to get their next era off the ground.
Eventually, though, they'll have to spend some actual money. They're expected to enter the 2026 offseason with $100 million in empty cap space once their expiring contracts will collectively vanish, giving them ample opportunity to offer their first wave of extensions while going out and actually buying some more guys. There are plenty of prospects who may catch Washington's eye, and one player to look out for entering the final season of his own deal is Tari Eason.
Why Eason Makes Sense
The 2022 Draft Class fielded a slew of extension offers right before the weekend started, with their fourth seasons in the league coinciding with when their respective teams grow eligible to re-sign the prospects. The Houston Rockets did not extend that offer to Eason, having already inked draft classmate Jabari Smith Jr. while already anticipating negotiations with Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard in the near-future.
The stalemate sets Eason up as a restricted free agent upon this upcoming season's conclusion, providing the Wizards with a clean shot at swooping in for the poach. He's one of the best impact defenders of his up-and-coming generation, offering the sort of switching versatility and instincts that any coach would dare dream of for a player at his size.
What Eason Would Bring to the Wizards
The Wizards have made their love for long athletes with modern defensive packages no secret, targeting such an archetype over and over again since commencing their ongoing rebuild a few summers ago, and Eason fits everything they're looking for. After all, he's already shown to have fit in as a prized bench piece on last season's No. 2 seed, and Washington general manager Will Dawkins loves those with the mindset to always strive for improvement.
They also really appreciate their switchy stoppers, with Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Bilal Coulibaly having each built up their respective clout within the organization through their multi-positional defensive profiles. He's not a brilliant shooters, but his decent percentages on a steadily-increasing volume have helped keep Eason's door open as a starting forward on the right team.
The Wizards won't be able to just waive a check in his direction, with his restricted free agency prohibiting Eason from leaving Houston if the Rockets match an outside offer. But while he continues making the case for his value and the Wizards spend another season trying to figure out what they're working with, he should remain near the top of the team's list of offseason priorities.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!