Wizards' Latest Trade Reveals Bub Carrington is the Future
As soon as the season ended for the Washington Wizards, we knew the offseason was going to be interesting for them. The Wizards didn’t waste any time after the season concluded to prepare for next season. The Wizards went straight to the drawing board, thinking about the future moves they would be making. Just days after the NBA Finals concluded, the Wizards made headlines with news that may have resulted in some dropped jaws.
Jordan Poole is no longer a Wizard. This trade hurts. Poole was a player the Wizards depended on throughout the season as the team’s leading scorer. However, the Wizards have many valuable assets on the team, including Bub Carrington. That said, trading Poole may have been the best thing for the team's future. Trading Poole also tells us that the Wizards have the utmost confidence in Carrington and that he may be the future of the team.
There is only one ball that can be used and shared in the NBA. The Wizards did a great job at spreading the ball around. Poole may have been great last season, but Carrington has the potential to be even greater. Carrington has the higher ceiling and more upside than Poole. Many times, as a rookie, we've seen Carrington yielding to Poole on the court. After the season Carrington had as a rookie last season, it is no wonder that the Wizards traded Poole.
Carrington is a younger, more reliable, cheaper player than Poole. Rookies often require time and patience to develop their skills. Playing alongside veterans tends to help in their development, which may be why the Wizards made many moves to acquire a few veteran players. That may be why the Wizards decided to trade Poole now. The way Carrington ended the regular season for the Wizards by making a game-winning shot against the Miami Heat may have been the icing on the cake, as it appears the team is prepared to build around Carrington.
