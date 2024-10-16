Wizards Linked to Trade for Dynamic Young Guard
Ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Washington Wizards are a team that many could see being very busy. Some believe that they will be among the most active teams across the NBA in the trade market.
At this point in their rebuild, they have a lot of different options. They could pursue more young talent, they could stand pat, they could sell off veteran pieces, or they could try to pull off a big-time trade for a star.
There are no shortages of options for the Pistons to consider this season.
Should they choose to pursue more young talent, there is a name that could make a lot of sense. They have been connected as possible trade suitors for him multiple times.
That player is none other than Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey.
Bleacher Report has again linked Ivey to the Wizards as a potential target. This time, they specifically called him an "ambitious" potential trade target for Washington.
"The Washington Wizards, meanwhile, don't have a single surefire answer for the long-term lead playmaker's role. Even if you're high on Bub Carrington, he's far from a can't-miss prospect. Ivey isn't necessarily one either, but he's averaged 15.8 points and 4.5 assists during his two NBA seasons and would increase the team's upside. Washington has a boatload of picks to pull from to sweeten a deal, too."
Since being drafted with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, he has played solid basketball but has not developed into the star that the Pistons wanted him to be. His fit with Detroit has been a bit suspect as well.
A trade to the Wizards could be exactly what he needs to take the next step as a player.
During the 2023-24 NBA season, Ivey ended up playing in 77 games and starting in 61 of them. He averaged 15.4 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game. Ivey also shot 42.9 percent from the floor and 33.6 percent from three-point range.
Those numbers aren't great, but they certainly aren't bad. In a situation where he could be the lead point guard with the ball in his hands to create, he could very well blow up and have a breakout year.
Granted, this is all speculation and not a report of Washington having interest in him. However, Ivey would make sense as a trade target. His potential for the future would give the Wizards another potential dynamic offensive talent to work with.
