Wizards Player has Embarrassing Locker Room Flaw
The Washington Wizards recently shared their opinions regarding one rookie with an odd locker room with a messy locker room presence.
Throughout an 82-game season, it is easy not to clean up after yourself. You are always on the go, life is moving at you fast, and time is always against you. That has been the case for Wizards rookie guard Bub Carrington.
When asked who has the messiest locker, Anthony Gill responded, “I’m going to go with myself.” Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. After so many years in the NBA, perhaps Gill wanted to give the rookie Carrington a bit of grace. Other players from the Wizards were asked the same question.
Corey Kispert has been around for several years now. He has seen a lot of players’ lockers over the years. However, he answered, “It’s Bub, and it’s not even close. His mountain of shoes is just despicable, it’s horrible.”
Bilal Coulibaly is another player who responded to the question. “It’s definitely Bub. He got so many shoes in there." The veteran Malcolm Brogdon responded as well in a simple fashion, “Bub Carrington.”
Jordan Poole sounded off as well, saying, “Is it Bub? It’s Bub!” Rookie AJ Johnson voiced his opinion, too, as he said, “I’m up there for the messiest right now.” Tristan Vukcevik also said, “Definitely, Bub Carrington,” as he agreed with the majority of the votes. Colby Jones also agreed, as he said, “Bub Carrington, for sure.”
It appears Carrington has received the most votes of any of his teammates. The only teammates not to mention Carrington having the messiest locker are players who thought they had the messiest of the bunch. Carrington felt like the question was targeted. However, he did say, “It is not me, actually, anymore.” So, it appears Carrington had the messiest locker. Only one question remains: who has the messiest locker now?
