Why Wizards' Kyshawn George Will Have Breakout Sophomore Season
After putting in a lot of hard work in anything in life, the only thing most people want and even expect is a little bit of recognition. People desire to feel appreciated! That is what makes them happy and feel satisfied with the hard work they have put in. That is what Kyshawn George of the Washington Wizards wants.
Some in life may want a reward or a raise after their hard work. However, things work a bit differently in the NBA when you’re a rookie. During this time, many awards are being given out. The other day, the league announced the players who made the All-Rookie NBA Teams. Only Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington were included for the Wizards, however, as George was left off.
The NBA may have made a mistake leaving George off the team. He was exceptional for the Wizards this past season! He worked his way into the starting lineup, and he also played a lot of the year as a key reserve while Kyle Kuzma was still on the team. You can even make the argument that George’s play allowed the Wizards to trade Kuzma to the Milwaukee Bucks, which landed them another first-year player in AJ Johnson.
Now that he may have the opportunity to start the entire season next year, we can expect big things from George. Additionally, when one feels like they were ignored or overlooked, they typically tend to work even harder. George’s play was worthy of an All-Rookie team inclusion. He was one of the Wizards’ best three-point shooters and defenders. Being overlooked could pave the way for George to have a breakout sophomore campaign.
As the Wizards continue to improve their roster, that too will enhance George’s play on the court. He is a force alone defensively on the court. However, his numbers offensively will either go up with more open shots or with additional assists and rebounds as he plays off the talent of others.
Either way, we can expect George to leap forward in his sophomore season with the Wizards.
