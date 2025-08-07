Wizards May Be On Similar Path to Pistons
When someone doesn’t know the answer to something, they typically begin to ask questions. The answer may or may not be given to them. When that is the case, many begin to study and observe so they can find the answer on their own. This is when someone may try to copy or duplicate the formula successfully. In the NBA, when teams begin to find success and win on the big stage, the path to success is not often handed to others. Many people call the NBA a copycat league. The Washington Wizards may need to emulate their success as they strive to find their way to success.
The Detroit Pistons made headlines last year as they caught many by surprise by making the playoffs. They had been in a consecutive drought for many seasons over the years of being one of the worst teams in the NBA. They couldn’t figure out how to construct their roster, how to develop players, how to find good quality players in the draft and ultimately how to win games. It appears they have turned the corner surprisingly and are now a lock to be a playoff contender for many years to come. The Wizards may be on the same path as them after the offseason they have had this summer.
The Pistons were able to figure things out at the guard position, specifically Cade Cunningham. He made the NBA All-Star team last season. His success is what drove the turnaround for the team’s success. The Wizards could have a similar situation when it comes to Bub Carrington. He may not be an All-Star next season. However, he certainly is expected to have a breakout season this upcoming year.
The Wizards have brought in many players to help them win now and look to the future for their rebuild as well. While the team isn’t where they want to be in the end, they still have enough talent to win now and at least make the playoffs. Acquiring CJ McCollum and Cam Whitmore will certainly be a huge boost to the team. Additionally, having Khris Middleton for a full season will help as well. As bad as the Wizards have been, they have the chance for a complete 180 shift this upcoming season, much like the Pistons did. The Wizards will face the Pistons this year during preseason action.
