How Bub Carrington Can Become Wizards’ PG of the Future
Life can be busy and overwhelming at times. It feels as if the grind never ends, as you are faced with a new challenge every day. The rebuild of the Washington Wizards has been a challenge, too. There has been something different and new every year for this team. One challenge has been figuring out what to do at the point guard position. The Wizards may already have that figured out as they approach this upcoming season.
Living in the past can be a challenge. You have to move on and look toward the future. Gone are the days of Gilbert Arenas, John Wall and Russell Westbrook. Putting in a placeholder like Tyus Jones doesn’t seem to cut it either. The Wizards need a permanent solution to this problem. That is where Bub Carrington comes into play. After recent trades and transactions, it appears the Wizards are ready to fully commit to Carrington at the point guard position. As he transitions into this new role, one thing he needs to work on is his offensive awareness.
Scoring hasn’t been a problem for Carrington throughout his time in the league. That happens to be perhaps his best ability. However, he will have to learn to be a floor general in a sense and know where his teammates will be and look to find them as well. Carrington averaged four assists in his rookie season for the Wizards.
Being the point guard or primary ball handler means you will have a higher chance of turning the ball over. This comes with the territory, as you will have the ball in your hand more often. This is something else Carrington will have to work on as he transitions into this new role. He was already averaging two turnovers each game. This will probably be a work-in-progress type of thing for Carrington, as he should improve as the season goes on. But becoming the main ball handler, he will have to make sure his turnover percentage is in check because if not, then he will hurt the team in the end.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!