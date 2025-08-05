Wizards Should Sign Former No. 1 Pick
As summer comes to a close, many people tend to find renewed excitement in life. Their favorite sports are back, they’re entering the holiday season, and they find many good deals worth exploring. Holiday sales, such as Black Friday and Christmas sales, are the main shopping focuses in the fall and winter. After those deals are close to their conclusions, sometimes you can find deals that others may have missed. As free agency reaches its conclusion, the Washington Wizards may be able to find a deal with a player other teams may have overlooked.
We are close to having basketball back within the NBA. The preseason is just two months away. As we get closer to the start of the season, many teams are going to take some last-minute flyers on players. The Wizards have been busy bringing in many players this offseason. They will do well to bring in one more player to add to the depth in the backcourt: Markelle Fultz.
Fultz may be the best guard left in the open market in free agency. He is only 27 years old and still has a lot of basketball left in his future. He had his best season two years ago with the Orlando Magic. There, they supplied him with much support as they gave him heavy minutes, as he averaged 30 minutes each game. He was a starter for the Magic. As a starter, Fultz averaged 14 points along with six assists. While he would help the Wizards, the Wizards would help him, too, as he is trying to return to starter form.
He still has the skillset to be a starter. He simply doesn’t have a chance or opportunity to showcase that he still has bounce in his game. Over the last two seasons, he hasn’t played many minutes, and that has limited his game. Fultz would be a great option off the bench for the Wizards. He would play well next to AJ Johnson, as they both are explosive guards.
Fultz is a former number one overall pick. He would certainly fit well with the Wizards.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!