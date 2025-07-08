Wizards May Be Moving On From Veteran Guard
As free agency goes on, the Washington Wizards are still silent. The Wizards have been relatively quiet throughout the entire free agency period. However, they have been extremely busy making deals as they recently traded for Cam Whitmore, CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk. The Wizards have even brought in other veteran players through trades, such as Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart. As free agency continues, it appears the Wizards may be making one decision soon in the open market.
Malcolm Brogdon is a player who has been around for a while in the NBA. The Wizards have been making a lot of deals over the last couple of years. Some of the deals they have made were for the future. In this moment, the future is now for the Wizards. The Wizards value expiring contracts and cap space. The Wizards appear to be done with Malcolm Brogdon as they haven’t made any attempts to resign him this summer.
The Wizards have entertained the idea of a sign-and-trade deal with Brogdon. That will help the Wizards avoid being in a situation where they would lose Brogdon for nothing. At this time, Brogdon is expected to have a lot of interest in the open market. He is only 32 years old, so he can provide a lot to many teams at this point in his career.
He hasn’t been a Tier One type of player in free agency. There have been many dominoes falling before teams have begun to express interest in Brogdon. Teams expected to acquire Brogdon are the LA Lakers, LA Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and the Milwaukee Bucks. As Brogdon appears to be leaving the Wizards, the Wizards should be able to acquire an asset for the veteran guard.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!