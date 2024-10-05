Wizards Have Options With Marvin Bagley
Marvin Bagley III has had a whirlwind of an NBA career, which has led him to the Washington Wizards.
As the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Bagley was seen as one of the league's top prospects coming into the league. He was even taken one pick over perennial MVP candidate Luka Doncic when the Sacramento Kings selected him.
However, he has yet to live up to those expectations, and it would be a surprise if he ever did. That being said, Bagley has still found a way to carve out a pretty sound career in the NBA.
Bagley, 25, averaged 11.7 points per game in 50 appearances last season with the Detroit Pistons and Wizards. Bagley was dealt to Washington along with Isaiah Livers from Detroit in exchange for Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari, who are both out of the league. Therefore, Washington appeared to have gotten the better end of the deal.
The Wizards have one year left to get some value out of Bagley, and it could come in a number of different ways.
As an expiring deal on a rebuilding team, Bagley could emerge as a trade target before February's deadline, which would allow the Wizards to get even more value out of him in the future, even if it is just a future second-round pick.
With Jonas Valanciunas signing with the team this offseason, Bagley is likely to come off the bench, which could limit his overall potential.
However, Bagley can still be a producer for the Wizards early in the season, and if he plays well enough, he might find himself playing for a contender in the second half of the year with a chance to impress other teams looking to sign him to a new contract in the summer.
