Wizards Could Present Ideal Trade to the Charlotte Hornets
There is always someone in life who may be going through the same trials and tribulations you are going through. Despite it being difficult, we should always think of our trials as trials we aren’t going through alone. The Washington Wizards should have this mentality as they approach their offseason.
The goal is to improve and be a better team the following year. The Wizards have done just that as they won two more games than they did last season. The Wizards aren’t the only team with this goal in mind. The Charlotte Hornets have been struggling for years. The difference between the two teams is that the Hornets took a step backward this season, as they won two fewer games than they did the previous season.
The Wizards should look to help their division rival to help themselves, too. The Wizards and Hornets are expected to have a top pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Along those lines, LaMelo Ball has to be tired of all the losing in Charlotte. The Wizards should look into acquiring him.
Ball would pair nicely next to Jordan Poole and Alex Sarr. They would create a big three in the Eastern Conference that would be tough to stop. The beauty in their skill sets is that they would complement each other very well. Ball is a pass-first point guard. He would find Poole and Sarr easily, and make the game a lot easier for them. Poole would be open on the perimeter a lot of the time, and Sarr would have easy alley-oop opportunities.
The trade will help accelerate the rebuild for the Wizards as they would probably be a playoff team next season. The trade also helps the Hornets as they could have the opportunity to have two top-three picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. They also would probably have an interest in Bub Carrington, who stood out a lot this past season for the Wizards. This is a no-brainer for both sides involved.
