Wizards Could Present Ideal Trade to the Charlotte Hornets

The Washington Wizards should work with their rival, the Charlotte Hornets.

Tyrone Montgomery

Mar 1, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (32) backs down Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
There is always someone in life who may be going through the same trials and tribulations you are going through. Despite it being difficult, we should always think of our trials as trials we aren’t going through alone. The Washington Wizards should have this mentality as they approach their offseason.

The goal is to improve and be a better team the following year. The Wizards have done just that as they won two more games than they did last season. The Wizards aren’t the only team with this goal in mind. The Charlotte Hornets have been struggling for years. The difference between the two teams is that the Hornets took a step backward this season, as they won two fewer games than they did the previous season.

The Wizards should look to help their division rival to help themselves, too. The Wizards and Hornets are expected to have a top pick in this year’s NBA Draft. Along those lines, LaMelo Ball has to be tired of all the losing in Charlotte. The Wizards should look into acquiring him.

Ball would pair nicely next to Jordan Poole and Alex Sarr. They would create a big three in the Eastern Conference that would be tough to stop. The beauty in their skill sets is that they would complement each other very well. Ball is a pass-first point guard. He would find Poole and Sarr easily, and make the game a lot easier for them. Poole would be open on the perimeter a lot of the time, and Sarr would have easy alley-oop opportunities.

The trade will help accelerate the rebuild for the Wizards as they would probably be a playoff team next season. The trade also helps the Hornets as they could have the opportunity to have two top-three picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. They also would probably have an interest in Bub Carrington, who stood out a lot this past season for the Wizards. This is a no-brainer for both sides involved.

Tyrone Montgomery Jr has covered the NBA, NFL, and NCAA Sports since 2017 where he has engaged in color commentary, writing articles, interviewing of both players and coaches, photography, videography, and even the recording of multiple podcasts as well. This has shown to be a strong passion of his as he continues along this path covering the Washington Wizards

