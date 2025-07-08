Wizards Announce Summer League Roster
At long last, the Washington Wizards have announced their Summer League roster.
The Wizards were one of the last NBA teams to publish their Las Vegas rosters, with games set to start over the weekend. Some of the prospects were already confirmed with some practice pictures that the team made public, and now there's a full list of the players set to appear in the first officiated matchups since the NBA Finals.
All seven of the first-round picks that the Wizards have accumulated over the last two drafts are set to appear in the red, white and blue. Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George are unlikely to play in all five games after proving themselves in their rookie seasons, while rising sophomores AJ Johnson and Dillon Jones attempt to look like consistent NBA players and ascending rookies in Tre Johnson and Will Riley get their legs under them.
The roster includes Jamir Watkins, the second-round selection the Wizards made to invite some dogged defense and effort into the fold. He'll be joined by other older players in Leaky Black and Liam Robbins looking to stick around the league for a second year, along with numerous undrafted rookies.
Cam Whitmore won't be in appearance, as third-year players rarely make the trip to Vegas. The recently-acquired Wizard will wait until preseason to show the public how he plans on fitting in with the team.
They're set to play their first official game together on Friday, July 11, the first of four games that have already been publicly scheduled. From there, the less-heralded prospects will make their cases as to why they should fill out the margins of the Wizards' opening night roster, more ammunition for the team to get their wide-ranging young core off the ground in several marquee matchups against some of the league's best young platoons.
