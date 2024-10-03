Wizards Record Prediction Revealed, And It's Rough
The Washington Wizards were one of the worst teams in the NBA last season with a 15-67 mark. Only the Detroit Pistons had a worse record than the Wizards.
Going into the upcoming season, the Wizards made some upgrades, but not enough to give them enough reason to be taken seriously as a team that could make its way out of the lottery.
That's why Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes the Wizards will finish 16-66 this season, one game better than the year before.
"The Wizards have a lot of talent on the roster, but do they fit together cohesively? Not really, and the focus appears to be rebuilding. Look for Washington to shop veterans like Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole, Jonas Valančiūnas, Malcolm Brogdon and others ahead of the deadline," Pincus writes. "Losing should start early to protect the first-round pick and get the best shot at Flagg in the lottery.
The 16-66 record was the worst among any team in the league, meaning Pincus believes the Wizards are the NBA's bottom-feeders this season.
This season isn't about wins and losses for the Wizards, but rather, how can they improve in the long run?
Their best route towards getting better is acquiring high picks in future drafts, and that is what the team should be up to in 2025, and likely for a few more years after that.
The Wizards should also be busy at the trade deadline, sending away their best players that could fit on other contending teams in exchange for future draft capital and young players who better align with the franchise's timeline.
If they can do that and if the younger players show signs of promise, the Wizards will have a successful season regardless of what their record looks like.
The Wizards' preseason begins this weekend against the Toronto Raptors.
