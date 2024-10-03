Inside The Wizards

Wizards Record Prediction Revealed, And It's Rough

Can the Washington Wizards finish better than last year?

Jeremy Brener

Feb 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) is fouled by Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards were one of the worst teams in the NBA last season with a 15-67 mark. Only the Detroit Pistons had a worse record than the Wizards.

Going into the upcoming season, the Wizards made some upgrades, but not enough to give them enough reason to be taken seriously as a team that could make its way out of the lottery.

That's why Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus believes the Wizards will finish 16-66 this season, one game better than the year before.

"The Wizards have a lot of talent on the roster, but do they fit together cohesively? Not really, and the focus appears to be rebuilding. Look for Washington to shop veterans like Kyle Kuzma, Jordan Poole, Jonas Valančiūnas, Malcolm Brogdon and others ahead of the deadline," Pincus writes. "Losing should start early to protect the first-round pick and get the best shot at Flagg in the lottery.

The 16-66 record was the worst among any team in the league, meaning Pincus believes the Wizards are the NBA's bottom-feeders this season.

This season isn't about wins and losses for the Wizards, but rather, how can they improve in the long run?

Their best route towards getting better is acquiring high picks in future drafts, and that is what the team should be up to in 2025, and likely for a few more years after that.

The Wizards should also be busy at the trade deadline, sending away their best players that could fit on other contending teams in exchange for future draft capital and young players who better align with the franchise's timeline.

If they can do that and if the younger players show signs of promise, the Wizards will have a successful season regardless of what their record looks like.

The Wizards' preseason begins this weekend against the Toronto Raptors.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News