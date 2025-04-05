Wizards Rookie Trio Makes NBA History
“With great power comes great responsibility.” That is a famous quote taken from the original Spiderman series. In this instance, the Washington Wizards have a core of young players that may be peaking early. They certainly have raised the bar high for themselves as they have exceeded expectations very early in their careers.
The 2024 NBA Draft may be one that will always be remembered for the Wizards. The team and front office have been on a mission after trading Bradley Beal. He meant so much to the organization, so it is only right they work hard at trying to fill the shoes he once filled.
It appears the Wizards may have done so with three rookies who have been impressive thus far in Bub Carrington, Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr. They may very well be the team's big three of the future, though Jordan Poole among others certainly factor into that equation too.
However, Carrington, George, and Sarr have made history together and that is what sets them apart. The three players have become the first rookie trio to have each member make over 100 three-point shots during their first seasons in league history.
Certainly, this is huge for not only the three rookies, but for the Wizards and the NBA as a whole! We live in an era where the three-point shot is highly valued.
With that being the case, the Wizards are on track to being one of the best teams in the league. This rebuild may not take as long as many initially thought. If that is the case, history truly is being made in Washington with the Wizards.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!