Why Wizards Need to Lose for Rest of Season
If you are unable to have success in the present, it is important to mane sure you are able to have success in the future. At the end of the day, you want to give yourself the best chance at success. Losing out may be just what the Washington Wizards need to succeed in their future.
For the majority of the season, the Wizards have had the worst record in the NBA. They have managed to rack up a ton of losses this season as they have went on numerous losing streaks. It may feel as if the Wizards were tanking, however, that wasn’t necessarily the entire case of the situation.
They have endured a number of key injuries to key players on the team. Head coach Brian Keefe is still figuring things out as a leader of men as he has been asked to take charge of the franchise. Additionally, the Wizards are simply a young team that's still learning as well.
It wasn’t until the trade deadline this year that the Wizards received some veteran help and leadership. Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart have been assisting vocally and physically on the court as well.
As the Wizards have improved, their record has too. They have improved so much, they no longer have the worst record in the league. That now belongs to the Utah Jazz.
As we inch closer to the 2025 NBA Draft and as the regular season reaches its end, the Wizards need to lose out the rest of the way. It is very important that the Wizards give themselves the best odds at landing the number one pick. Cooper Flagg (Duke Blue Devils), Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey (Rutgers Scarlet Knights) headline the top three prospects this year.
